Nia Sharma is shocked by the news of Manmeet Grewal’s suicide, urges producers to clear the dues

In a shocking turn of events, Manmeet Grewal recently committed suicide because he lost his job and despite his wife begging for the neighbours to come forward and help, they refused fearing he was infected with Coronavirus. Maneet Grewal’s friend revealed that his rent was due two months now and did not seem worried when he last spoke to him at 5 in the evening. The news had left the television fraternity taken aback and Nia Sharma penned a note to highlight the importance of how this lockdown is taking a toll.

She wrote in an Instagram post, “Not that I knew him, but the news about his suicide owing to his financial crisis is disturbing! (Needless to mention Migrants’ plight in the news everyday) Now, was he the only one going through it? No! Every living being is. I know many of my friends(Actors) that haven’t been paid since last year or more with rents and EMIs mounting, work this year clearly being halted indefinitely, everyone’s losing patience somewhere. I know, Producers have bigger risks and problems to deal with .. no clarity on the industry resuming Work any soon ,but still keeping up with the salaries of their huge staff , I totally respect that! Infact would thank them for generating thousands of jobs for us through the years, I could make a better life here. On that note, I’d just like to make a humble request on behalf of my fellow actors/ friends, other daily wagers that their dues be paid asap especially at a time when they need it the most so that we’re not waking up to more such Suicide Stories a few days or a month later!! I wish to be financially so strong one day that I myself could help people around. I rest my note.”

