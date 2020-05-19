Ashish Chowdhry opens up on losing his sister and brother-in-law during the 26/11 attacks, says his family has gone through worse

Ashish Chowdhry, who was last seen in Beyhadh 2, understands that the pandemic is a trying time. He has recently opened up on losing his sister and brother-in-law during the 26/11 terror attacks and said that his family has gone through worse. Even though there's a lot of uncertainty during these times, the actor is holding up a positive attitude and has been instilling the same in his kids. He further said that this is not an issue that his kids can’t handle after going through so much.

While doing charity work for those affected by Coronavirus, Ashish Chowdhry made sure to sit his kids down with him and explained to them how and why he was giving out charity. Even though they are kids, Ashish says that they are not in denial mode and are aware of what’s happening around us. He lives with his wife, three kids, along with his sister’s two kids, and has always maintained that he’s a father of five kids.

He has further explained to them that this might not be the worst thing they’ve come across. As a family, he needs them to be prepared for things like a pandemic or a natural calamity, including death and accident. Ashish Chowdhry and his family have been following the guidelines laid down by the government properly.

Also Read: Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry, Shivin Narang, Anup Soni and more come together to salute the front liners of Coronavirus

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results