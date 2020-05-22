Raveena Tandon shoots amid lockdown; wonders whether they will ever get used to this new normal 

On Monday, actress Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share a selfie she shot during a shoot she did amid lockdown. She also took to the social media platform to pen her thoughts about the way shooting will change in the post-COVID-era.
Raveena is seen in a traditional get-up — a printed yellow and red kurta paired with jhumkis. “Our days of shoots now , when we have to photocheck our own makeup. Shooting with social distancing. Hosted a show for #pmcares fund . Was shot with the cameras placed nearly 50 feet away and closed in with the zoom lens. Wonder if we all will ever get used to this new normal. Waiting for this to pass,” she wrote along with the picture.
