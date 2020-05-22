Karisma Kapoor chills in the balcony post workout, goes ‘say squeeze’

Locked down at home for over two months like all of us, Karisma Kapoor is doing everything to keep her positivity and good vibes at place. Apart from spending quality time with her kids, she indulges in her mandatory daily workout, and some cooking too.

The actor took to Instagram to share a photo of herself at the balcony, and it looks like she was just done with the day's workout. Wearing an orange tee and blak shorts, Karisma is all smiles as she writes, "Say squeeze". Check out her post below.

Say squeeze ???? #bepositive #exerciseathome

Karisma is also using this time to indulge in bakngJust yesterday, we came across her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan savouring some delicious chocolate cake, baked by her. "Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world," Kareena wrote.

Like everyone else, Karisma is also sharing plenty of throwback photos with her family and her girl gang. After all, cherishing the good times is all we can, until the world returns to being normal again!

