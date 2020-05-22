Karan Johar pens a note addressed to positivity; asks it to share its contact details 

Karan Johar is spending the lockdown with his twins Yash and Roohi and his mother. Karan Johar regularly shares the funny banter he has with his kids and has named the series 'Lockdown with Johars'.

While the 'Lockdown with Johars' has brought smiles on people's faces, the filmmaker on Tuesday took to Instagram and wrote a note addressed to positivity. The entire world is fighting the pandemic with several countries under a lockdown. India has been under lockdown for nearly two months now and people have been finding it increasingly tough to stay positive in these trying times.

Karan Johar, therefore, took to Instagram and wrote a light-hearted note seeking positivity. "Dear Positivity, everyone is chasing you but doesn't quite know where you live…please share your contact details ASAP! Lots of love, Humanity,” he wrote.

Recently, Karan Johar teamed up with several other Bollywood stars for an online concert to raise funds to help people affected by the pandemic. On the professional front, Kara Johar will start shooting for his multi-starrer period drama Takht once the lockdown is lifted.

