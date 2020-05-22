“You made it doable”- Parineeti Chopra thanks people for helping her out during lockdown

India is passing through the fourth stage of the national lockdown as we battle the ongoing pandemic. Like all of us, Bollywood celebrities are also quarantined at home, indulging in their hobbies and learning new things. Spending the lockdown period alone, however, can make it particularly stressful. Parineeti Chopra, who moved into her Mumbai apartment a few years back, finds quarantining alone difficult, but is receiving both love and food in plentiful, from people.

She took to Instagram to share a note of thanks for everyone who is trying to help her sail through. "Feeling so grateful for all the people in my life who love me and go that extra mile and prove it. I love you back. Thank you for sending me food everyday, helping me with groceries, checking up on me constantly, and keeping me positive. Quarantining alone is NOT easy; but you made it doable," she wrote., sharing a photo of the sundown from her house.

View this post on Instagram

Feeling so grateful for all the people in my life who love me and go that extra mile and prove it. ???? I love you back. Thank you for sending me food everyday, helping me with groceries, checking up on me constantly, and keeping me positive. Quarantining alone is NOT easy; but you made it doable. #Home #Friends #Love #Grateful #Blessed

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on May 21, 2020 at 6:40am PDT

For everyone unaware, Parineeti also can't cook and some of her near ones have been sending her delicious hot meals. Isn't that such a sweet gesture?

The actor next awaits the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, also starring Arjun Kapoor.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results