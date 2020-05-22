Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife reveals that they have been living separately since 4-5 years

Earlier this week, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya filed for divorce. While Aaliya has opened up about their marriage, Nawazuddin is yet to respond to the divorce notice.
In a recent interview, Aaliya said that she and Nawaz have been staying apart from the past 4-5 years. She also said that the actor would reside at his Yari road office and would visit their house. She also said that Nawaz would never spend time with their kids and her and this rude behaviour from his side had left her mentally disturbed.
