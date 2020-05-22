Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah aka Goli used to sleep on the floor before the show changed his fate

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the oldest running television shows. It has been on air since twelve years and still manages to grab the attention of the audience. Every character of the show has become a household name and holds a special place in people's hearts.

Actor Samay Shah who plays the role of Gogi in the show since the beginning is one of the favourites of the audience. In an earlier interview, Samay had revealed that he used to sleep on the floor and did not have a good house. The actor said that he always dreamt of having a big house with his own wardrobe. He fulfilled his dream in 2017 when he and his family bought an apartment in Mumbai. In the interview, he had said that it was a 2 BHK with two big balconies. They were planning to convert one of the balconies into a room so that it becomes a 3 BHK apartment. Samay said that it is like a dream house for him.

On the work front, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shooting has currently been halted; however, the reruns of the show are still continuing to provide laughter to its viewers.

