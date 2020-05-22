Disha Patani gives the summer vibes in a monokini with a plunging neckline in this throwback pic

Like every other celebrity, Disha Patani is also revisiting old memories and sharing pictures on her Instagram feed. The actress often shares pictures from her beach photoshoots and recently added one more to the collection.

On Friday, Disha took to Instagram to share a picture of herself posing on the beach close to the sea. She is dressed in a printed swimsuit with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with a pair of cool glares.

During this period of lockdown, Disha is seen engaging with her fans by sharing pictures of her dig to posting throwback pictures from her vacations. Recently, Disha shared a picture of her video chat with the ‘Malang’ boys, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. With the picture shared, Disha wrote: “Positive vibes only, quarantine reunion with my favourite boys”

