Andie Macdowell Is Walking With Her Best Friends

Five years ago, Groundhog Day star Andie Macdowell sold her South Carolina property and moved lock stock and barrel to Los Angeles to be closer to her two daughters. It turns out, Andie liked it here SO much that she’s bought several properties and she’s now living in the Hollywood Hills. Her lucky daughters Rainey, 30, and Margaret, 25, inherited those model genes (dad Paul Qualley was a model too.) The girls are both getting work as actors and Margaret hit the lottery when she got a part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. You can see Margaret in Seberg with Kristen Stewart on Netflix right now. As for Andie, she’s single and ready to mingle…

Above, Andie is walking her dogs in some canyon

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

