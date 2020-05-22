Esai Morales Is Now The Bad Guy

It’s about time. At long last, Esai Morales has been cast in a blockbuster big budget film that will undoubtedly open doors for him. Of course Esai is a long-term successful actor – since Bad Boys and La Bamba, he has worked constantly. (He’s also an activist – for Latinx issues and SAG) Recently he appeared on Criminal Minds as FBI agent Cruz, and you might have seen him on Ozark or Curb Your Enthusiasm. We’re happy to see that Esai just landed a juicy role playing the VILLAIN who torments Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 7. He and Tom are the same age- 57- and a good match. We expect handsome Esai to steal the scenes he shares with Tom!

