“We dream big together”- Priyanka Chopra sends wishes on her partner and manager’s birthday

A locked down birthday isn't what anybody wishes for, but it can still turn out to be a memorable one, with love from near and dear ones. Priyanka Chopra's manager and partner Anjula Acharia celebrates her birthday today, and the actor posted a heartwarming note for her, on Instagram.

"Happiest birthday my dear Anj…We dream big together over cocktails and make those dreams come true. We cry, we laugh and know we can navigate anything. You are someone I can always depend on for your invaluable insight on everything. I adore you sweet Anju. Please know that we may not be together today to celebrate but you are very loved," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Happiest birthday my dear Anj ♥️…We dream big together over cocktails and make those dreams come true. We cry, we laugh and know we can navigate anything. You are someone I can always depend on for your invaluable insight on everything. I adore you sweet Anju. Please know that we may not be together today to celebrate but you are very loved ???????? @anjula_acharia

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 22, 2020 at 10:57am PDT

The birthday girl herself rcalled how she spent her last birthday at the Cannes. She shared a handful of photos from the previous year, which also include Priyanka among other friends. "Feel so blessed to always be surrounded by amazing friends who travel the world to show up for me! Last year I celebrated my birthday in #cannes feel thankful to have such beautiful memories in these times," her note read.

Priyanka is spending her quarantined time at Los Angeles in the company of husband Nick Jonas.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results