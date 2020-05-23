Abhishek Bachchan goes down the memory lane as Yuva completes 16 years

The films he has done with legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam remain particularly notable in Abhishek Bachchan's filmography, Yuva being one of them. Time really flies! As the film clocked in 16 years, a nostalgic Abhishek took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from the sets. Apart from, it also features Ajay Devgn.

"Wow! 16yrs already. This photo was taken on the sets of #Yuva in Kolkata. We were about to begin shooting the climax of the film. A memorable shoot. Based in Kolkata. It’s heartbreaking to see the visuals coming out of Kolkata in the wake of the destruction left behind by #cycloneAmphan," the actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Wow! 16yrs already. This photo was taken on the sets of #Yuva in Kolkata. We were about to begin shooting the climax of the film. A memorable shoot. Based in Kolkata. It’s heartbreaking to see the visuals coming out of Kolkata in the wake of the destruction left behind by #cycloneAmphan ???????? #16yrsofYuva @ajaydevgn #ManiRatnam #Kolkata #flashbackfriday

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on May 22, 2020 at 5:01am PDT

​Yuva featured Abhishek as a goon from Bihar, settled in Kolkata. Rani Mukerji played his wife in the film, and both their performances were widely praised.

Abhishek has an interesting line of projects coming, including Anurag Basu's Ludo. He also plays the lead character in Bob Biswas, wherein he inherits the character played by Saswata Chatterjee in Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results