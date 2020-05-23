Monsta X drops fiery upbeat teaser of ‘Fantasia X’ music video

K-pop music industry is booming with its season of comebacks. South Korean group Monsta X is set for their next comeback in May with their album titled 'Fantasia X'. Ahead of the album launch, the group dropped the first music video teaser of the title track.

Technically, 'Fantasia' is a piece of music that is not written in a traditional or fixed form. The group makes a fiery comeback with 'Fantasia X'. The teaser showcases – Shownu, Hyungwon, Kihyun, Minhyuk, Jooheon, and I.M – dressed in embellished black suits as Kihyun sings 'Fantasia' flaunting his powerful vocals. It seems like after 'Follow', the group is set for another dance anthem.

​'Fantasia X' was scheduled for May 11 release. They have already released six individual concept trailers and three sets of concept photos for the upcoming album. It was supposed to release on May 11 but was delayed by two weeks due to Shownu's health. It will now release on May 26.

