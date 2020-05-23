Varun Dhawan’s aunt passes away, Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy and others offer condolence

This afternoon, actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share that he had lost his aunt. He also shared a happy picture with her, and mourned the loss.

"Love you maa si rip. ॐ ॐ ॐ ॐ भूर् भुवः स्वः तत् सवितुर्वरेण्यं भर्गो देवस्य धीमहि धियो यो नः प्रचोदयात्," Varun wrote. His friends and colleagues from the industry also offered their condolence. "So so sorry for your loss," wrote Mouni Roy, in the comments section. “Omg I’m so so sorry vd," Sonam Kapoor's comment read. “My god! So sorryyy varun!! Deepest condolences….” Nushrat Bharcucha wrote.

Love you maa si rip ❤️ ॐ ॐ ॐ ॐ भूर् भुवः स्वः तत् सवितुर्वरेण्यं भर्गो देवस्य धीमहि धियो यो नः प्रचोदयात्

Given that the national lockdown is at place, we wonder whether the Dhawan family will be able to pay their last respects. May the deceased soul rest in peace.

The actor, who is spending his lockdown period with his family in Mumbai, wrapped filming for father David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 days before shoots of all entertainment products came to a halt. The film stars Sara Ali Khan opposite him.

