Parineeti Chopra’s make-do tripod is an impressive one, see photo

This lockdown has been an eye opener about our make-do skills, to be honest. Parineeti Chopra, who is spending this period alone at her Mumbai residence, yesterday acknowledged a bunch of people who are helping her with food and groceries. However, Parineeti has had her share of make-doing as well.

Actors have been attending interviews from home these days, and she is no exception. Looks like she is out of a tripod, and decided to make a temporary one, with a bunch of books! "HOMEMADE TRIPOD. In the age of doing interviews at home, this is the real behind-the-scenes. Also- wearing pyjamas/shorts because nothing can be seen waist down.  P.S. Will I have to go back to wearing heels again? P.P.S. I miss my team!," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

HOMEMADE TRIPOD ???? In the age of doing interviews at home, this is the real behind-the-scenes. Also- wearing pyjamas/shorts because nothing can be seen waist down. ???? P.S. Will I have to go back to wearing heels again? P.P.S. I miss my team! ???? #QuarantineSecrets #Home #Homemade #ShootLife #BTS

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on May 22, 2020 at 10:50pm PDT

The latter part is something most of us can relate to, since not having to dress up fully for a meeting is always a tempting idea and video calls allow you to do just that!

Parineeti, who last appeared in Jabariya Jodi, was working on Saina Nehwal's biopic until all shoots came to a halt. She also awaits the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Arjun Kapoor.

