Chris Evans consulted Robert Downey Jr before taking up the role of Captain America, says it was the best decision he ever made

Hollywood actor Chris Evans bid adieu to the iconic character of Captain America in last year's blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame. This role was a breakout moment for the actor. While his mother Lisa played an important role in him choosing the project, Robert Downey Jr also was a crucial factor!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Chris Evans opened up about having anxiety attacks before the franchise was offered to him. The actor was unsure about it since it was the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he was afraid his anxiety would become worse. In 2010, he first started suffering from anxiety attacks. "It was the first time I started having mini panic attacks on set," Evans recalled. "I really started to think, 'I'm not sure if this [acting] is the right thing for me, I'm not sure if I'm feeling as healthy as I should be feeling.'"

Chris Evans eventually turned down to give a screen test for Captain America even after being offered a six-film deal and a higher salary. But, Marvel went to him again and this time, Chris consulted his therapist, friends, family and ofcourse Robert Downey Jr who kick-started the MCU with 2008's Iron Man. He said, "It was the best decision I've ever made, and I really owe that to [Marvel chief] Kevin Feige for being persistent and helping me avoid making a giant mistake. To be honest, all the things that I was fearing never really came to fruition."

"I fell in love with Steve Rogers pretty quick," Evans said. "It was nice having Chris Hemsworth around because he was going through it, too. I mean, at the time Downey's Downey and Scarlett's Scarlett [Johansson]. And [Mark] Ruffalo and [Jeremy] Renner, at the time, were crushing it, too. Hemsworth and I were very new and we also had the stand-alones and so I think we shared in our anxiety, and at least that made it a little bit more comforting."

Now, a year later, the actor has moved on and taken up different kinds of roles. Starting with last year's Knives Out followed by this year's Apple TV series Defending Jacob.

ALSO READ: Avengers: Endgame – Robert Downey Jr explains Iron Man and Captain America’s reconciliation scene

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results