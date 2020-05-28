Sonu Sood explains how he first helped 350 migrants to go home to Karnataka

Sonu Sood has turned out to be a messiah for the migrant labourers and workers. He has been working relentlessly along with his team to make sure that they reach out to all the stranded migrants and help them reach home safely. From making sure of their medical checkups to their food and water, Sonu Sood has been on the frontline to help as much as he can. Apart from that, he has also made sure that social distancing is being practiced in the buses as well. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sonu Sood spoke in detail about how he first came to help around 350 migrants to reach Karnataka safely.
He says, “We were not prepared for this, we never thought that we will be locked down in our houses for so long. Then we came across these pictures of the migrants walking on the highway and losing their lives. These are the people that built our houses, offices and the roads that we commute on, and we’re just letting them walk back home with their little ones. Imagine, what kind of memories will they have to grow up with, that we kept walking and my parents were in pain but no one came to help us. So, I thought something needs to be done for them. We also had the food distributed to close to 40-45 thousand people on a daily basis. There’s a place around Thane and I took permissions so that we could keep distributing food to them.”
Sonu Sood is currently receiving close to 40-50 thousand requests and messages a day and is hoping to reach out to most of them. Take a look at his entire conversation, right here.
