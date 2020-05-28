Throwback: When Sidharth Shukla had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in splits

After actor Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13, he has amassed a huge fan following and makes headlines almost every day. The fans and well-wishers of the actor want to see more of him on the screen. However, with the lockdown, actors are currently at home away from the camera. While several celebrities are keeping in touch with their fans on social media, Sidharth is not too active on social media.

His fans therefore often dig out old pictures of the actors. Recently, a fan page of Shukla posted an old picture of the Bigg Boss 13 winner with the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai. In the picture, Aishwarya is seen wearing a shimmery white Anarkali and has a mic in her hand. She is looking upwards and has a bright smile on her face. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla like every other person is smiling as he admiringly looks at the actress.

The picture is from 2016 when Sidharth Shukla was hosting the season 7 of the show India's Got Talent. It's from the time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Randeep Hooda and Omung Kumar graced the show to promote their movie Sarabjit.

