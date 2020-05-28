Disha Vakani of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets a sweet surprise from brother Mayur Vakani

Disha Vakani is currently on maternity leave since 2017 from the hilarious sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has had the audiences hooked for many years and one of the major reasons in Disha Vakani’s flawless portrayal of Dayaben. She also shared the screen space with her real-life brother, Mayur Vakani. Luckily, the real-life sibling’s duo also happens to be a reel-life duo.

With Brother’s Day being celebrated a few days ago, Mayur Vakani has a heartwarming gesture for his older sister, Disha. He painted a portrait of her with water colours as it happens to be one of his talents. Apart from painting animals and birds, Mayur has brushed his skills during the lockdown. Take a look at his painting.

My sister..! Portrait in water colour.! On Brother’s Day..! #stayhome #staysafe #stayhealthy #portrait #mysister #brotherday #dishavakani #mayurvakani #vakanimayur

The fans are currently awaiting Disha’s return on the show.

