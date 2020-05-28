Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Parth Samthaan gets slammed for attending a pool party

Since the domestic flights have resumed, a lot of celebrities are heading back home to their families. Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay was one of the celebrities to go back home to Hyderabad. However, a certain video of him enjoying in a pool party went viral and the netizens clearly lost their cool over it. Considering it as a violation of the lockdown, a lot of people raised their objections to this move by Parth Samthaan claiming that he has a lot of followers and this act will set a bad example.

However, while the netizens were slamming him, his fans were not going to take it easily. One of Parth Samthaan’s fans explained in detail how the celebrity has a swimming pool in his house and was enjoying meeting his family after two long months. While there has been no comment on Parth’s end, the fans along with the netizens are hoping for an explanation for the same.

Someone who's stuck in Mumbai for the last 2 months travelling to his friends who are like his family maintaining all the guidelines..is blown out of proportion for getting hits! @ETimesTV @SBSABPNews next time be little responsible.. LEAST WE CAN EXPECT FROM YOU! #ParthSamthaan

