Kabir Khan shares his thoughts on Pankaj Tripathi’s role as PR Man Singh in 83

Earlier this year, the makers of 83 started revealing character posters for all the members of the team that brought India into light in the world of cricket. One of the key members of the team was PR Man Singh who served as the only staff member for the team and served as the manager and arranged everything, the team had no staff, no coach with them. There was nobody else in the entourage and PR Man Singh turned out to be a critical member for the team and arranged everything the Indian cricket team during the World Cup.

The character of reel life PR Man Singh is being played by none other than Pankaj Tripathi and talking more on the same, director Kabir Khan shares, “For long I have been an admirer of Pankaj Tripathi’s talent. He is one of the most versatile actors that I’ve come across and Pankaj as P R Man Singh in my head was the perfect match. The character of Man Singh is going to be a discovery for the audience. As manager, he was an integral member of the winning team of 1983 and the players often said to me that without Man bhai they would not have pulled it off. Needless to say, Pankaj has done a remarkable job in recreating Man Singh’s character.”

PR Man Singh played an essential role in India’s win at the World Cup. He was also managing the team during the 1987 World Cup where India reached the semi-finals. The 1983 World Cup win brought India into the light in the world of sports and the film, 83 traces the journey of ‘Kapil’s Devils’ into winning the most coveted title in the world of cricket.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

