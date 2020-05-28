Hema Malini responds to backlash on KENT ad; says the views do not resonate her values

Social media users have expressed their anger towards an advertisement for an atta and bread maker by KENT RO Systems for showing house helps in a bad light. The ad features actress Hema Malini and Esha Deol.

Hema Malini is a longtime ambassador of the company and has issued a clarification on the same. The ad reads: “Are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand?" Referring to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the ad further reads, "Her hands may be infected. Choose KENT Atta & Bread Maker for hands-free kneading of dough. Let automation take care of hygiene this time!" The ad comes at a time when the country is dealing with the novel coronavirus and has raised several issues on the grounds of discrimination.

After the backlash, Hema Malini took to her twitter handle to issue a clarification on the matter. Views expressed by the recent advertisement of Kent Atta by @KentROSystems do not resonate with my values and are inappropriate, The Chairman has already tendered a public apology for the mistake. I hereby wish to put on record that I respect and stand by all sections of society," she tweeted sharing an elaborate statement on the matter.

Views expressed by the recent advertisement of Kent Atta by @KentROSystems do not resonate with my values and are inappropriate, The Chairman has already tendered a public apology for the mistake.I hereby wish to put on record that I respect and stand by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/i6tY3hJdt8

— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 27, 2020

The company also issued an apology from their official twitter handle, "Please accept our sincere apologies for having published the Ad of Kent Atta & Bread Maker. It was unintentional but wrongly communicated and it has been withdrawn. We support and respect all sections of the society," it read.

