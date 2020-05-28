Ajay Devgn and his team help 700 families with ration and hygiene kits in Dharavi

Coronavirus has taken a massive toll on the lower middle class people in India, especially those that survive on a daily wage. People have been walking miles across the states to make sure that they reach home to their families and during this, a lot of those have also lost their lives. Mumbai is one of the most crowded cities of the country and also is home to Asia’s biggest slum, Dharavi. Even though the cases in Dharavi have been doubling 19 days apart as opposed to the records that showed a two days’ gap, three weeks ago, it’s still a hot-spot for Coronavirus.

To help the people living in Dharavi, Ajay Devgn and his team have made it a point to help provide hygiene kits and daily ration. So far, they have helped 700 families and Ajay has urged his fans and followers to come forward and donate to this cause. He took to his Twitter to share the details and said, “Dharavi is at the epicentre of the Covid19 outbreak.Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration & hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families.I urge you to also donate http://bit.ly/Feed-Dharavi #MissionDharavi”

#MissionDharavi Dharavi is at the epicentre of the Covid19 outbreak.Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration & hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families.I urge you to also donate https://t.co/t4YVrIHg3M

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 27, 2020

This gesture by Ajay Devgn has won a lot more hearts!

