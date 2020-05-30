John Cena shares a meme on Ranveer Singh’s look, leaving the latter in splits!

John Cena has shown a keen interest in Bollywood with his social media posts, mostly revolving around Ranveer Singh. From sharing his ‘Apna Time Aayega’ poster twice to now sharing a hilarious meme on Stone Cold and him, the wrestler’s Instagram has become a mystery to all of us. To keep things clear from his end, he has mentioned in his bio that the pictures posted will have no context given whatsoever.
Take a look at the picture.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on May 29, 2020 at 5:28am PDT
Also Read: Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her family’s WhatsApp group as they praise her ‘handsome’ husband for his recent interview
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply