John Cena shares a meme on Ranveer Singh’s look, leaving the latter in splits!

John Cena has shown a keen interest in Bollywood with his social media posts, mostly revolving around Ranveer Singh. From sharing his ‘Apna Time Aayega’ poster twice to now sharing a hilarious meme on Stone Cold and him, the wrestler’s Instagram has become a mystery to all of us. To keep things clear from his end, he has mentioned in his bio that the pictures posted will have no context given whatsoever.

Well, looks like we’ll have to sit and wonder what it’s like to be in John Cena’s head. In the picture that he posted, Ranveer’s Halloween look is morphed with Stone Cold’s body and the picture reads, “Stone Cold Singh”. Needless to say, Ranveer came across it and couldn’t help but laugh out loud.

Take a look at the picture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on May 29, 2020 at 5:28am PDT

Also Read: Deepika Padukone gives a glimpse of her family’s WhatsApp group as they praise her ‘handsome’ husband for his recent interview

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results