Neetu Kapoor shares a throwback picture with Rishi Kapoor with an emotional note

Neetu Kapoor has been sharing pictures of Rishi Kapoor on her Instagram as a way to remember him after his demise. An iconic couple of their time, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s love story is the one to look up to. They have given some of the best performances on-screen and undoubtedly cute moments off-screen. As Rishi Kapoor’s demise marked a month yesterday, Neetu Kapoor shared an old picture of them.

The couple is seen twinning in blue shirts and denims as they are all smiles in the picture. Neetu captioned it as, “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye Cheerio, here I go on my way With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye Give me a smile, I can keep for a while In my heart while I'm away ❤️”. Currently, their daughter Riddhima and her family are living with her.

Take a look at the picture.

