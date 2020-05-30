Hina Khan misses the beach life as she shares a few bikini-clad throwback pictures

Hina Khan has tried her hand at every possible activity during the lockdown and has made sure to even put up tutorials regarding basic hygiene. From working out like a pro to helping out in household chores with an added fun twist, she has done it all. Now, it looks like she misses the beach life.
Take a look at it.
View this post on Instagram
I need my licence to chill BACCCCKKKKKKK #BeachLove #ThrowBack
A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on May 29, 2020 at 8:32am PDT
Also Read: FITNESS GOALS: Hina Khan nails the Barre Pilates making it look effortless as ever
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply