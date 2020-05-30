Hina Khan misses the beach life as she shares a few bikini-clad throwback pictures

Hina Khan has tried her hand at every possible activity during the lockdown and has made sure to even put up tutorials regarding basic hygiene. From working out like a pro to helping out in household chores with an added fun twist, she has done it all. Now, it looks like she misses the beach life.

She took to her Instagram to share a few bikini-clad pictures from her trip to Maldives a few months ago and has successfully soared the temperatures. With her hair let down, Hina Khan is seen posing, clearly enjoying the sand and the sea. She posted it with the caption, “I need my licence to chill BACCCCKKKKKKK #BeachLove #ThrowBack”.

Take a look at it.

I need my licence to chill BACCCCKKKKKKK #BeachLove #ThrowBack

