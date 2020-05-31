Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, discusses his work for migrant labourers

Actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday at Raj Bhavan. The actor has been working to help the migrant labourers reach their homes amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He arranged buses for them to reach their hometowns.

As everyone has been applauding his work, his work was praised by Governor too. The office of the Maharashtra Governor shared a photo from the meeting with a caption that read, "Film star Sonu Sood met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. He briefed Governor about his work to help migrant people to reach their home states and to provide them food. The Governor applauded Sonu Sood for his work and assured him fullest support in his endeavours."

Apparently, almost 12,000 workers have been sent to their hometowns due to Sonu Sood's efforts.

