Tiger Shroff dances to Justin Bieber’s song ‘Yummy’, Disha Patani is all heart about it

One can’t deny the fact that Tiger Shroff is an impeccable dancer. With his action skills on the big screen, he has often showcased his dancing skills to the audience. He often likes to learn new dance routines and shares it with his fans. This time, he has learnt a new routine which is absolutely amazing.

On Sunday, Tiger Shroff shared a new dance cover on Justin Bieber’s song ‘Yummy’ from his album, ‘Changes’. His smooth and slick dance moves have left the fans in awe including his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. “Love this song…#beleiber @paresshss @_anjalli_ @akshaydancelife444,” Tiger wrote in his caption. Disha left a comment on the post with three clapping emojis and a heart-eyes emoji.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. He will next star in Heropanti 2 releasing on 16th July 2021.

