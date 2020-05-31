Ananya Panday names these Three stars as the gossip girls of Bollywood

Newbie actress Ananya Panday started to make waves even before her debut in Student Of The Year 2. Following her debut, the actress starred in romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actress was looking forward to her next film Khaali Peeli’s release but amid lockdown that won’t be possible. There are also reports that Netflix has already bought the rights for the premiere.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama recently, Ananya Panday opened up about everything from her movies to life in lockdown and even played fun games. When asked who are the gossip girls of Bollywood, the actress didn’t hesitate to answer. “I think Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor. That’s what people say, right that they know everything. So, I think these three can be like the gossip girls,” says Ananya.

On the film front, Ananya Panday will star in romantic action film Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter, Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone and her recently announced romantic action entertainer film Fighter alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday shoots for India’s first brand campaign at home with ONLY!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results