Taapsee Pannu mourns the loss of her grandmother with a heartfelt post

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is self-isolating in Mumbai, is mourning the loss of her grandmother. Without sharing much details, the actress shared a photo from the Gurudwara rituals as her grandmother's photo was placed along with the garlands.

Fondly addressing her as 'Biji', Taapsee Pannu wrote, “The last of that generation in the family leaves us with a void that will stay forever…. Biji”.

Taapsee has been sharing glimpses of her lockdown life on social media. The actress is also keeping her fans entertained by posting a lot of throwback pictures from the sets of her previous films.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will star in Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dilruba, and an untitled film with Anurag Kashyap.

