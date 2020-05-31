7 Years Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Deepika Padukone shares a couple of unseen pictures of her first look test with Ranbir Kapoor

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will always be a special film for multiple reasons and one of them will be the iconic pairing of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. The film celebrates 7 years of its release today and Ayan Mukerji had proved why he’s one of the best in business because of this film. From the casting to music to cinematography, this film will never fail to give us major goals on multiple levels.

To celebrate the day, Deepika Padukone shared a couple of pictures from their first look test with Ranbir Kapoor as Naina and Bunny. Looking as dapper as possible, these pictures ooze chemistry. Deepika Padukone shared it with the caption, “Our very first look test…???? ‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain…Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’-Naina Talwar #7yearsofyehjaawanihaideewani @ayan_mukerji #ranbirkapoor #bunny”.

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

Our very first look test…???? ‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain…Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’-Naina Talwar #7yearsofyehjaawanihaideewani @ayan_mukerji #ranbirkapoor #bunny

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 31, 2020 at 12:39am PDT

Today is a good day to watch this film, yet again!

