Sara Ali Khan shares show she went from ‘Sara Ka Sara’ to ‘Sara Ka Adha’

Sara Ali Khan has been a fitness inspiration after she lost over 40 kilos in a span of a year and a half. The Coolie No. 1 actress has left all of us in awe of her impeccable acting skills and killer looks right from her debut in Kedarnath. The journey was surely a difficult one, but Sara is now a fitness enthusiast who loves to work out and even during the lockdown, she has made sure to work out at home with her younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

She recently took to her Instagram to share how she lost weight. Being the witty and funny one, her caption is surely going to leave you in splits. During the lockdown, she has made it a point to keep herself busy with activities and has also recently shared a video of how she transformed herself, quite literally.

Take a look at it.

Episode 2: From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha ????

Currently awaiting the release of her next with Varun Dhawan titled Coolie No. 1, she will also be starring in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

