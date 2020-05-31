Ananya Panday shoots for India’s first brand campaign at home with ONLY!

In these unique times, European denim brand ONLY in collaboration with Cosmopolitan India, innovates to present the retail world’s first campaign with brand ambassador Ananya Panday, shot entirely at home! With ONLY at Home, ONLY captures the canvas of Ananya’s lockdown diaries, encouraging girls to experience these unprecedented times with joy and creativity, while most importantly embracing oneself. Even as the world limps back to normalcy, self-love and self-care will not go out of style.

The campaign attempts to portray the new reality of the world, through the lens of the brand ambassador. ONLY at Home encourages consumers to wade through this season with a smile and unswerving hope, while continually moving forward.

Speaking on the innovation, Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head, BESTSELLER India, said, “Our ONLY girl Ananya is edgy with a signature style, just like our brand and we wanted to showcase that! We’re adjusting to current times but shooting a brand campaign at home is creativity and adaptability at its peak. We’re emboldened and filled with hope for the future. We will set more trends, bring in more innovation and continue to forge an inimitable bond with our customers.”

Ecstatic Ananya Panday says “ONLY came up with such a cool concept! A photo shoot, from home and with the best in the business directing us virtually. It was a completely different process but one that I thoroughly enjoyed! I’m excited to see the response it gets.”

Sharing her experience, Nandini Bhalla – Editor, Cosmopolitan India says, “We love associating with brands that resonate our vibe. ONLY is fun and energetic and this was a campaign woven together in creative heaven! We’re glad we could create something so iconic with the perfect muse!”

