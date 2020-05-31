Park Seo Joon says Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar winning film Parasite provided an opportunity for people to experience Korean culture 

South Korean movie Parasite that broke barriers and won awards in four major categories at the 92 Academy Awards. Bong Joon Ho's Parasite was up for six categories including Best Director, Best International Film, Best Film Editing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Picture, and Best Production Design. They won four Academy Awards including Best Picture becoming the first South Korean film to do so. Now, one year later, actor Park Seo Joon is reflecting on the film's impact.

Parasite released on May 30 in South Korea, last year. Speaking to T Singapore magazine recently, Park Seo Joon said that the film provided an opportunity for people to experience Korean culture. Though the actor had a very small part to play in the ensemble film, his best friend Choi Woo Shik was one of the lead actors in the film. “We are still lacking in terms of capital compared to Hollywood,” he said. “Despite that, we are producing something exceptional — ‘Parasite’ is the evidence of that.”

"Compared to Hollywood, (the South Korean entertainment industry) is still lacking capital. Despite that, we are producing something exceptional," says T Singapore's June cover subject, Park Seo Jun (@bn_sj2013). Just months earlier, the film "Parasite", which also featured the actor in smaller role, made Oscars history with four awards. To him, seeing the recognition that the film received from all over the world has served as a motivation to keep doing better at what he does. "I myself need to work hard to show more of Korea's culture," he says.

To say Park Seo Joon is a household name in South Korea would be an understatement. Known to be "king of romance" on Television, the actor has become popular worldwide due to the immense popularity of Korean dramas across the globe. With Parasite and his shows, the actor wants to spread Korean culture more.“I myself need to work hard to show more of Korea’s culture,” he said.

While he spends a large part of his time in front of cameras, Park Seo Jun (@bn_sj2013) can hardly imagine a life otherwise. "Filming has become a part of my life," he says. "Rather, I sometimes feel weird and empty when the cameras stop rolling." In the June issue of T Singapore, the actor opens up about dealing with mental health, his acting roles and the state of the Korean entertainment industry.

Park Seo Joon recently featured in one of the most talked Korean shows Itaewon Class that talked about everything from class issue to personal losses, hardships, societal issues amongst other important topics. Moving away from his romantic image, he said that the show made him “think back on the times I felt defeated in life and got lost,” and how the character eventually “enabled me to go back to my fundamental [personal] beliefs and reflect”.

In the fashion film accompanying T Singapore's June cover story, Park Seo Jun (@bn_sj2013) displays playful antics on set, wholly embracing the effervescent side hidden beneath his usual gentlemanly poise.

The actor is the June cover star of the T Singapore magazine. The caption read on Instagram, "On the cover of T Singapore’s June issue, South Korean actor Park Seo Jun, who, beyond being an accomplished performer and the lead of the hit series “Itaewon Class”, emphasises forging close connections with his fans through social media. “In some aspects, sharing my day-to-day life may not be special, but I feel it’s worthwhile because I found a way to return favours to my fans,” he says."

On the cover of T Singapore's June issue, South Korean actor Park Seo Jun (@bn_sj2013), who, beyond being an accomplished performer and the lead of the hit series "Itaewon Class", emphasises forging close connections with his fans through social media. "In some aspects, sharing my day-to-day life may not be special, but I feel it's worthwhile because I found a way to return favours to my fans," he says.

Park Seo Joon is currently working on a film Dream with Korea's popular singer and actor IU.

With his career now on a comfortable upswing, it's surprising that acting was but an accidental revelation for Park Seo Jun (@bn_sj2013). The thought of acting as a career had never existed until he was given a chance to perform on stage in high school. "The whole experience was very new and culture-shocking," he shares. "Since (venturing into acting), I haven't thought about anything else ever since."

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020 winning film Parasite actor Choi Woo Shik gets support from BTS singer V and actor Park Seo Joon

