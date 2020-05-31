Milind Soman quits TikTok after watching Sonam Wangchuk’s message to boycott all Chinese products

Milind Soman has been quite a fitness inspiration for a lot of people and his content on social media has been very helpful and motivational. He has also recently written a book, Made In India, and has now decided to uninstall TikTok. The actor and model took to his Twitter to announce the same with a video message from Sonam Wangchuk, the scientist that inspired Aamir Khan’s role in 3 Idiots.
Take a look at Milind’s tweet.
Am no longer on tiktok. #BoycottChineseProducts pic.twitter.com/QEqCGza9j7
— Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) May 29, 2020
Also Read: Milind Soman opens up about his enrolment in an RSS shakha in his new book, Made In India
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply