Sara Khan requests landlords to be patient with their tenants who cannot afford to pay the rent

Sara Khan who shot to fame after starring in the show Bidaai, has now taken up singing as a career choice. She spoke to a portal about her future plans as a singer and producer, she has also produced and written a short film that was shot in Manali and will be completed after the lockdown ends. During her conversation, she also spoke about how she celebrated Eid this year with her family while the relatives joined virtually.
Sara Khan has written six to seven songs with three others in the pipeline.
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply