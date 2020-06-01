Sonu Sood has the best plan for woman who complains she is frustrated of spending lockdown with husband

Sonu Sood is being hailed as a messiah right now, for all the right reasons. No wonder a woman, frustrated of being quarantined with her husband for so long, sought his help, hoping for some relief…LOL!
Sushrima Acharya, a Twitter user who is evidently tired of being locked down in the same house with her husband, asked Sonu for help. “@SonuSood I am staying with my husband from Janta Curfew to lock down 4. Can u either send him or send me to my mother’s house, as I can’t stay with him any more,” she wrote.
I have a better plan .. let me send both of you to Goa???? What say? https://t.co/XbYNFWWflK
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 31, 2020
The actor won hearts all across after he personally arranged for buses to send migrant workers to their hometowns, and also set up a toll-free number to assist the programme. Sonu has also airlifted 170 women stuck in Kerala, and helped them reach their hometown in Orissa.
