Vikrant Massey looks sharp on the cover of The Man

Actor Vikrant Massey has been celebrated for giving stellar performances on every medium. And while the actor has carved his own way into the film industry, today, he is one of the most sought after heroes in Bollywood. His latest outing on the big screen with Chhapaak, Vikrant has received lots of praises.

Now, as he features on the cover of The Man Magazine, he exhibits an exuberance that will leave many smitten. Featured on the cover of the June issue, the actor looks sharp.

A reluctant star ready to take on stardom on his own terms. Vikrant Massey, Every Man's Hero, is on @themanmagazineindia's June 2020 cover

Coming with a diverse body of work, Vikrant has proven his versatility as an actor with shows like Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice, etc. After playing the main leading opposite Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak, Vikrant will be seen as the main protagonist in Haseen Dillruba opposite Taapsee Pannu, and Ginny Weds Sunny with Yami Gautam.

@themanmagazineindia is masseying around with @vikrantmassey87 for a #memorable #cover #shoot with @runvijaypaul @rishulbatra @rukssaluja #comingsoon #vikrantmassey #photoshoot #covershoot #photography #star #bestactor #bollywood #chhapaak #film #filmcommunity #filmisnotdead #photoshoot #behindthescenes #risingstar #actor #actorslife #actors

