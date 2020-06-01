Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter exchange flirty pun on social media

Before the lockdown started, Ananya Panday had just one day of shoot left for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. Currently, she is staying at home with her family in Mumbai.

Recently, the young actress engaged in some flirty behaviour online with co-star Ishaan Khatter. The two have often expressed their joy in working with each other and the comfort they share in each other's company. Ananya had recently shared a picture of herself lying on a couch with a face mask applied. She is seen posing for the camera while biting on a piece of cucumber.

Responding to the picture, Ishaan wrote in the comments section, “What's in the mask, honey?" (pun intended). Responding to it, Ananya wrote, "Yes honey.. dahi and haldi."

cool as a cucumber ????????‍♀ @onlyindia @cosmoindia #OnlyAtHome

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh and has interesting projects to look forward to. Before the lockdown, she had also started shooting for the multilingual project Fighter opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will also be seen in filmmaker Shakun Batra's untitled next opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

