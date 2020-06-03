Reliance CEO is improving, hopes to be home soon

Coronavirus has infiltrated the Mumbai film industry. After singer Kanika Kapoor, actress Zoa Morani and actor Kiran Kumar, it is Reliance Entertainment’s CEO Shibashish Sarkar who is well on the way to beating the villainous virus. However, the frightening aspect of Shibasish’s viral attack is that he did not come in contact anyone since the lockdown.

“I never left home during the past 90 days,” he informs me. In a whatsapp chat from the hospital Sarkar says, “I am getting better. The fever is still persisting. But the frequency has come down. The good part is, I am recovering and I soon be back home.”

We wish Shibashish Sarkar a quick and complete recovery. Having lost one personality from the entertainment industry to the virus (Wajid Khan), we would like nothing better than to see everyone safe and healthy.

Also Read: Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar tests positive for COVID-19

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results