Naagin 3 fame Pearl V Puri aids over a 100 spot boys financially, transfers money directly to their bank accounts

Pearl V Puri, who is known for his charm and heart-throbbing looks, has become a messiah for the spot boys who work on sets. With the entire country in lockdown and the shoots being put on hold indefinitely, those that live hand-to-mouth are having a lot of difficulty to figure out where their next meal will come from. In his recent conversation with a leading daily, Pearl V Puri spoke about how he recently helped over a 100 spot boys from the same production house, financially.

He said that he had received a few calls and messages from those who worked with him on the shows, he noticed that most of them were from the same production house. So, he made a few calls and asked for their details along with the bank account numbers. When he received the list, he was surprised to see over a 100 names and was quick enough to transfer money directly to their bank accounts.

He further said how we all need to be there for each other in these difficult times. Pearl V Puri also happens to be an animal lover and makes it a point to feed the strays around his residential area whenever possible.

