Naagin 3 fame Pearl V Puri aids over a 100 spot boys financially, transfers money directly to their bank accounts

Pearl V Puri, who is known for his charm and heart-throbbing looks, has become a messiah for the spot boys who work on sets. With the entire country in lockdown and the shoots being put on hold indefinitely, those that live hand-to-mouth are having a lot of difficulty to figure out where their next meal will come from. In his recent conversation with a leading daily, Pearl V Puri spoke about how he recently helped over a 100 spot boys from the same production house, financially.
He said that he had received a few calls and messages from those who worked with him on the shows, he noticed that most of them were from the same production house. So, he made a few calls and asked for their details along with the bank account numbers. When he received the list, he was surprised to see over a 100 names and was quick enough to transfer money directly to their bank accounts.
