Angelina Jolie donates $200,000 to NAACP Legal Defense Fund amid Black Lives Matter movement

Celebrities are making donations to several funds in order to help those in need during the protests amid the Black Lives Matter movement in The United States Of America. Joining a list of celebrities, Angelina Jolie has made a donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The Oscar-winning actress has donated $200,000 to the organization.
Celebrating her 45th birthday on June 4, she released a statement that said, “Rights don’t belong to anyone group to give to another. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified. I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society."
“I stand with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform," she told in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.
ALSO READ: Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Angelina Jolie, Mindy Kaling, Danny Boyle, Dan Brown pay tribute to Irrfan Khan
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply