Sonu Sood airlifts 170 migrant workers from Mumbai, says he wants to arrange more such flights

Actor Sonu Sood's mission to send more migrant workers to their hometowns continues. As a latest instance, he arranged an airlift for around 170 of them, from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

As per reports, the flight took off from Mumbai at around 2 p.m, and landed a little after 4.30 pm at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport. In a statement, Sonu shared how it was a priceless feeling to see the workers boarding the flight with a big smile, as air travel was a first for most of them. He added that he was looking to arrange more such flights for them in the coming days.

A few days back, the actor arranged a similar airlift for 170 women stuck in Kerala, who used to work as embroidery artists at a local factory and were unable to return home as their workplace shut amid the national lockdown. The women, belonging to Orissa, boarded their flight from Kochi airport and landed at Bhuvaneshwar airport.

Sonu has already arranged for numerous buses and sent many migrant workers home by road. He also set up a toll-free hotspot number to assist with the process.

