How times have changed. An actress/model named Megan Pormer is determined to get publicity for herself by posing in front of a billboard in which Maxim magazine from France declared her “sexiest woman in the world.” She’s smack in the middle of Sunset Blvd and usually would be getting loads of attention from tourists and assorted men. But she could barely attract a few honks today…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results