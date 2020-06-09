Kubbra Sait reveals she refused to endorse whitening cream by a leading cosmetic brand 

With the Black Lives Matters movement gaining momentum in the US, many Indian celebrities have also stood in solidarity with the protestors. However, Bollywood celebrities have been called out for their hypocrisy for promoting fairness and whitening creams and then standing against racism.

Actress Kubbra Sait recently revealed that she had denied the offer to endorse whitening creams by a leading cosmetic brand. She was responding to a post shared by Abhay Deol on Instagram. "Thank You @abhaydeol for this post. I can speak for me, when the brand Olay approached me to be a part of their campaign, I was excited. When I saw the list of products, we spoke amongst ourselves. Masaba, Kusha Kapila and I. We spoke to the brand as one team and refused to be tagged with the products that had anything related to brightening/ lightening of the skin. Even the digital cover we did was not a retouched photograph," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Abhay Deol in his Instagram post spoke about how fairness brands have evolved over the years and are now using alternate terms to sell the same product. He raised the question of whether Bollywood celebrities will continue to endorse fairness creams and shared Google analytics focusing on the popularity of fair skin in India. He also tagged Kubbra and wrote, “Recently, Procter & Gamble skincare brand Olay announced that it will no longer retouch skin in its advertising by 2021 because it reflects an idea of beauty which is almost impossible to achieve.The statement was made during an event in New York. In March 2019, Olay also came up with a creative campaign #FaceAnything with @masabagupta @kubbrasait , @lilly, @bikewithgirl and @_payalsoni_"

Overall analysis Fairness creams in India have evolved over the years, from being fairness creams to now using euphemisms like “skin brightening/ whitening”, or “lightening creams”. Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as 'fairness creams’. So now we have brands selling “HD glow”, “White beauty”, “white glow”, “fine fairness”, and so on. Over the years these companies have turned their attention towards the Indian Men, who are now trying to be "fair and handsome", and have dedicated power white ranges for them too. The hunt for fairness: Neutrogena fine fairness: Could not locate it on their global websites but it is available on Amazon and other sellers:https://www.amazon.in/Neutrogena-Fine-Fairness-Cream-SPF20/dp/B00BSPOXMW/ Ponds have a white beauty range: The range includes products like anti-spot fairness cream which is available on affiliate websites like Amazon and Nykaa. On their own website could locate just the White beauty cream. https://www.ponds.com/ph/products/collection/white-beauty/day-cream-for-normal-skin.html* Loreal white perfect day cream: Apparently reduces the melanin level in the skin, gives a rosy appearance to your skin and is suitable for all Indian skin types. "reduce skin darkening and boost anti-spot whitening for a brighter & younger look"https://www.lorealparis.co.in/products/skin-care/day-cream/white-perfect-clinical-day-cream/ Recently, Procter & Gamble skincare brand Olay announced that it will no longer retouch skin in its advertising by 2021 because it reflects an idea of beauty which is almost impossible to achieve. The statement was made during an event in New York. In March 2019, Olay also came up with a creative campaign #FaceAnything with @masabagupta @kubbrasait , @lilly, @bikewithgirl and @_payalsoni_ #Fairandlovely #prejudice #racism #fairskinobsession #fairnesscreams #kalagora #flawlessskin #hdglow #whiteness #complexion #skintone #shades #pearlextracts #microcrystals #ayurveda

