Divyanka Tripathi spills the beans about doing Naagin 5 with Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz

Ekta Kapoor recently announced that she will be making season 5 of the popular television show Naagin. Ever since, there have been several speculations around the casting of the show.
Earlier, it was rumoured that Mahek Chahal and Dipika Kakar would be the new Naagins in the upcoming season of the supernatural TV drama. Now, there are reports of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya joining hands with actress Kritika Sengr and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz for the show.
Nope…False news ???? https://t.co/oHzdk9KvqI
— Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) June 5, 2020
Earlier Mahek Chahal had also dismissed reports of being part of the show.
