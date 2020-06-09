Abhay Deol asks Indian celebrities if they will stop endorsing fairness creams, shares data

How actor Abhay Deol recently called out to 'woke' Indian celebrities for supporting the #BlackLivesMatter movement but turning a blind eye to social injustice in the country, grabbed a lot of eyebrows. There's no stopping him! Abhay has now pointed out some data about the growing popularity of fairness products in India, and also asks celebrities if they will stop endorsing them.

"Overall analysis. Fairness creams in India have evolved over the years, from being fairness creams to now using euphemisms like “skin brightening/ whitening”, or “lightening creams”. Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as 'fairness creams’. So now we have brands selling “HD glow”, “White beauty”, “white glow”, “fine fairness”, and so on," he added, also mentioning how women weren't the sole target groups of such products anymore and the brands now offer such ranges for men as well.

It is assumable that this is in context of Bollywood's solidarity towards #BlackLivesMatter while so many of them go on to endorse such fairness products. Check out Abhay's post below.

View this post on Instagram

Overall analysis Fairness creams in India have evolved over the years, from being fairness creams to now using euphemisms like “skin brightening/ whitening”, or “lightening creams”. Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as 'fairness creams’. So now we have brands selling “HD glow”, “White beauty”, “white glow”, “fine fairness”, and so on. Over the years these companies have turned their attention towards the Indian Men, who are now trying to be "fair and handsome", and have dedicated power white ranges for them too. The hunt for fairness: Neutrogena fine fairness: Could not locate it on their global websites but it is available on Amazon and other sellers:https://www.amazon.in/Neutrogena-Fine-Fairness-Cream-SPF20/dp/B00BSPOXMW/ Ponds have a white beauty range: The range includes products like anti-spot fairness cream which is available on affiliate websites like Amazon and Nykaa. On their own website could locate just the White beauty cream. https://www.ponds.com/ph/products/collection/white-beauty/day-cream-for-normal-skin.html* Loreal white perfect day cream: Apparently reduces the melanin level in the skin, gives a rosy appearance to your skin and is suitable for all Indian skin types. "reduce skin darkening and boost anti-spot whitening for a brighter & younger look"https://www.lorealparis.co.in/products/skin-care/day-cream/white-perfect-clinical-day-cream/ Recently, Procter & Gamble skincare brand Olay announced that it will no longer retouch skin in its advertising by 2021 because it reflects an idea of beauty which is almost impossible to achieve. The statement was made during an event in New York. In March 2019, Olay also came up with a creative campaign #FaceAnything with @masabagupta @kubbrasait , @lilly, @bikewithgirl and @_payalsoni_ #Fairandlovely #prejudice #racism #fairskinobsession #fairnesscreams #kalagora #flawlessskin #hdglow #whiteness #complexion #skintone #shades #pearlextracts #microcrystals #ayurveda

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol) on Jun 5, 2020 at 4:39am PDT

Also Read: Abhay Deol takes a dig at celebs supporting Black Lives Matter but not openly discussing migrant issues in India

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results