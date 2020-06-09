Tiger Shroff performs neat backflips in this throwback video as he misses ‘going out to play’

What do you miss the most during this lockdown? Almost all of our usual habits that demanded us to step out of the home have come to a halt, going to the gym being one of them. For a fitness freak like Tiger Shroff who is never tired of sweating it out, it feels even sadder. While he is keeping up the best fitness regime that he can at home, Tiger certainly missed going to his workout classes.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of himself, performing perfect summersaults and back flips. "Miss going out to play…," he wrote, with a sad smiley. Performing those power-packed stunts is certainly what he misses the most.

Tiger's last outing Baaghi 3, a strong combination of action and entertainment, got fans excited long before its release date. However, the film ran at the cinemas for only a brief few days before all theatres were shut, owing to the ongoing pandemic. It is now streaming on an OTT platform.

