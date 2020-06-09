Mumbai Police has an answer to Hrithik Roshan’s question from Dhoom 2

The official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police has always made use of references from Bollywood film or trending pop culture topics to address important issues. This has attracted more and more youngsters to their handle and their message now reaches a wider audience.

Recently, the Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share an old video from the film Dhoom 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.The video in question had Hrithik’s character asking, “Chor agar chori nahi karega, to police kya karega?”

While the film released in 2006, years later the Mumbai police have a fitting reply to the question. Taking a dig at the leading man, the tweet read, “Mumbai ka naam ‘Roshan’ karegi #MumbaiFirst.”

Mumbai ka naam ‘Roshan’ karegi #MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/HxK8EFd3R7

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 9, 2020

With Mumbai being the worst-hit city in the country in terms of coronavirus cases, the Mumbai Police is working day in and day out to keep the people of the city safe and assuring that the lockdown is being implemented.

